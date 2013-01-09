First Alert Forecast: Dry weather for your Fourth of July fireworks!

Happy 4th of July! A beautiful and gorgeous day is expected.

Dry and calm early today with highs this afternoon near 80 degrees. It will be mostly sunny with a light and comfortable breeze.

Dry and mostly clear skies toward dusk for this evenings fireworks.

Temperatures drop back into the low 70s through sunset.

Rain and storm chances return Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s. The weekend will be mainly dry, cool and comfortable with highs in the 70s.

