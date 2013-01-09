First Alert Forecast: Dry weather for your 4th of July fireworks!

A chance of a few scattered rain showers this morning, likely ending by midday. Temperatures will be pleasant, beginning the day in the middle 60s.

Skies will be partly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Plans for fireworks tonight will be dry and pleasant.

Temperatures will be falling toward the low 70s near and after dusk. Dry weather will be expected for the 4th of July with highs in the low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will return late week for Thursday and Friday.

Highs into the weekend ahead will be in the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: