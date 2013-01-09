First Alert Forecast: Dry weather for weekend, focus still on rivers well above flood stage

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, still humid with temperatures in the upper 60s out the door.

A major focus on area rivers that remain well above flood stage, fortunately dry weather will be expected today.

A comfortable breeze into the afternoon with highs today expected to reach into the low 80s.

Dry weather on Saturday with lower 80s and chance of a few isolated rain showers possible on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Blanchard River.

Findlay could see one of largest floods of Blanchard River in history

The Findlay campus of Owens Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Many roads have now been declared closed in Findlay:

West Sandusky Street and Portz Avenue

Western Avenue at West Hardin Street

100 to 200 block of East Foulke Avenue

400 block of Third Street

Lima Avenue at Byal Avenue to the city limits

Glessner Avenue

2nd Street west of the railroad tracks

East Sandusky Street at Eagle Creek

East Main Cross Street east of South Blanchard Street

Tiffin Avenue at Bright Road

Bright Road at the railroad tracks

Lima Avenue south of I-75

6th Street from Lockwood Road to Burson Drive

Defiance Avenue at Bolton Street

Countryside Drive

300 block of Clifton Avenue

Broad Avenue at Western Avenue

1400 to 1600 block of Park Street

400 block of Rector Avenue at Bolton Street

Washington Avenue at Fairlawn Place

Parkside Place and Bernard Avenue

Technology Drive at The Right Thing

Interstate Court

Prentiss Avenue at Bolton Street

1500 Logan Avenue

Westfield Drive

300 block of East McPherson Avenue

Hunter's Creek subdivision

Manor Hill Drive

Graceland Avenue north of Sixth Street

Frazer Street at Fox Street

Marshall Street between Washington Avenue and Shinkle Street

1800 block of Eastview

1800 block Westview

County Road 236 at State Route 568

Main Street Bridge

300 block of Defiance Avenue

Brookside Drive between Sixth Street and Blanchard Avenue

Northbound Fishlock Avenue at Blanchard Avenue

East Sandusky Street at Fishlock Avenue

East Sandusky Street at Bright Road

South Blanchard Avenue to Williams Street

800 block of Wilson Street

900 block of South Blanchard Avenue northbound lanes

South Main Street at Olive Street

Factory Street and Center Street

South Blanchard Avenue from Sixth Street to river

Amelia Avenue at Fifth Street

Clinton Street from Center Clinton Court

Blanchard Avenue to Central Avenue

Broad Avenue and Western Avenue closed from West Trenton Avenue to West Main Cross Street

East Lincoln Street from South Main Street to South Blanchard Street

North West Street closed from Defiance Avenue to West High Street

Hancock County High Water:

US 224 between County Road 140 and County Road 223 - Liberty Township

California Avenue - Liberty Township

Oregon Road - Liberty Township

US 30 at County Road 183 - Delaware Township

State Route 698 at County Road 313 - Eagle Township

Westmoor Road - Liberty Township

US 30 closed near US 68 and State Route 37 - Madison Township

US 224 near East Trail 254 - Biglick Township

Trail 101 closed near County Road 220 and Trail 142 - Allen Township

US 68 closed near US 30 - Madison Township

County Road 86 near Count Road 16 and State Route 235 - Blanchard Township

State Route 613 near County Road 140 and I-75 - Allen Township

Trail 218 closed near County Road 23 and the county line - Washington Township

County Road 216 near West County Road 23 - Washington Township

State Route 235 closed south of County Road 86 - Blanchard Township

State Route 235 at Trail 110 - Pleasant Township

State Route 235 north of US 224 - Blanchard Township

State Route 235 at County Road 96 - Blanchard Township

County Road 7 closed at State Route 568 - Biglick Township

Trail 253 closed at Trail 207 and County Road 7 - Biglick Township

County Road 97 at east State Route 186 - Pleasant Township

County Road 97 near Trail 135/136 - Portage Township

County Road 97 closed at East Trail 131 - Portage Township

County Road 139 closed at County Road 97 and Trail 95 - Liberty Township

County Road 18 at County Road 216 - Cass Township

County Road 236 at County Road 216 - Cass Township

Trail 71 closed at State Route 103/County Road 24 - Madison Township

Trail 32 closed at Eagle Creek - Madison Township

State Route 37 closed at County Road 180 - Marion Township

County Road 180 closed State Route 568 and State Route 15 - Marion Township

State Route 103 at Trail 70 - Madison Township

Trail 66 closed near Trail 32 and Trail 30 - Madison Township

Trail 25 at US 68 and County Road 9 - Eagle Township

Trail 72 at County Road 26 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township

Trail 70 at Trail 24 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township

State Route 568 closed at County Road 236 and Trail 234 - Marion Township

Trail 196 near Trail 197 - Amanda Township

County Road 109 at Trail 256 - Washington Township

County Road 109 at Bridge near Country Road 18 - Cass Township

State Route 37 closed at Trail 233 - Marion Township

County Road 8 at State Route 15 and County Road 24 - Marion Township

County Road 26 at E. County Road 313

County Road 203 at Trail 139 and County Road 170 - Portage Township

Trail 135 at US 224 - Liberty Township

Nebraska - Liberty Township

Oklahoma - Liberty Township

Wyoming - Liberty Township

Trail 49 closed at US 68 - Eagle Township

State Route 235 closed south of Trail 89 - Blanchard Township

Trail 89 closed east of State Route 235 - Blanchard Township

Trail 123 closed south of US 223 - Blanchard Township

County Road 16 closed south of US 224 - Blanchard Township

Trail 50 closed at County Road 9 - Eagle Township

Trail 123 closed south of County Road 96 - Blanchard Township

State Route 235 at Trail 93 - Blanchard Township

State Route 37 closed at Trail 234 - Marion Township

State Route 235 closed at County Road 37 - Union Township

Main Street closed at Trail 145 - Findlay

Trail 190 at Trail 202 - Marion Township

Trail 205 at Trail 244 - Marion Township

Trail 207 at Trail 244 - Marion Township

Trail 241 at Trail 208 - Marion Township

County Road 7 closed at State Route 568 - Marion Township

County Road 180 closed at State Route 568 and State Route 15 - Marion Township

County Road 26 closed at County Road 313 - Union Township

State Route 235 closed at County Road 37 - Union Township

Trail 235 closed at Trail 207 and County Road 7 - Biglick

Trail 101 closed at County Road 220 and trail 142 - Allen Township

State Route 37 - north of Trail 166 - Jackson Township

Hardin County High Water:

• State Route 53

• State Route 68

Putnam County High Water:

• State Route 109

• State Route 634

Wyandot County High Water:

• State Route 103

• State Route 568

• State Route 294

Toledo Edison is reporting power outages for around 60 customers in Wood County. Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.

Very muggy and warm, with highs into the middle 80s.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a few storms possibly bringing gusty winds and downpours.

We dry out into Friday afternoon and much of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: