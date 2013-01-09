First Alert Forecast: Dry weather for weekend, focus still on rivers well above flood stage

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, still humid with temperatures in the upper 60s out the door.
A major focus on area rivers that remain well above flood stage, fortunately dry weather will be expected today.
A comfortable breeze into the afternoon with highs today expected to reach into the low 80s.
Dry weather on Saturday with lower 80s and chance of a few isolated rain showers possible on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
A flood warning has also been issued for the Blanchard River.
Findlay could see one of largest floods of Blanchard River in history
The Findlay campus of Owens Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Many roads have now been declared closed in Findlay:
Hancock County High Water:
Hardin County High Water:
• State Route 53
• State Route 68
Putnam County High Water:
• State Route 109
• State Route 634
Wyandot County High Water:
• State Route 103
• State Route 568
• State Route 294
Toledo Edison is reporting power outages for around 60 customers in Wood County. Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.
Very muggy and warm, with highs into the middle 80s.
The chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a few storms possibly bringing gusty winds and downpours.
We dry out into Friday afternoon and much of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
