First Alert Forecast: Dog days come early, 90s on Sunday and into week

Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday brings the hottest day of 2017 so far! Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 90s by afternoon. There is no rain in sight.

Next Week: The 90s continue and rain chances hold off until mid-week.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: