First Alert Forecast: Dog days come early, 90s on Sunday and into week

Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.
Sunday brings the hottest day of 2017 so far! Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 90s by afternoon. There is no rain in sight.
Next Week: The 90s continue and rain chances hold off until mid-week.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.