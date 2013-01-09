First Alert Forecast: Cool weather will remain through the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Cool weather will remain through the weeke - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Partial clearing overnight will allow temperatures to fall to near 20 degrees.  

Saturday will be the nicer day this weekend. It will be a brighter day with afternoon highs near 40 degrees.  The key will be a lighter and variable breeze.

Sunday you will notice the wind shift to northeast off the lake and bay. Winds will reach 5-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph, keeping a chill especially in lake shore areas.

There is a warm up coming next week. Think late in the week.

