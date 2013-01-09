First Alert Forecast: Cool weather will remain through the weekend

Partial clearing overnight will allow temperatures to fall to near 20 degrees.
Saturday will be the nicer day this weekend. It will be a brighter day with afternoon highs near 40 degrees. The key will be a lighter and variable breeze.
Sunday you will notice the wind shift to northeast off the lake and bay. Winds will reach 5-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph, keeping a chill especially in lake shore areas.
There is a warm up coming next week. Think late in the week.
