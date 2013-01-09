First Alert Forecast: Cool start to work week before warmer air moves in

With a very stormy pattern continuing along the east coast we will stay in a relatively dry and cool March pattern the next few days.

Highs will be in the 30s or low 40s until next weekend.

There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.



A more southern wind will try to take root next weekend and that should keep a chilly lake breeze at bay.

A little sun should help push highs into the upper 40s or lower 50s.

