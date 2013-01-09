First Alert Forecast: Cool start to work week before warmer air moves in

With a very stormy pattern continuing along the east coast we will stay in a relatively dry and cool March pattern the next few days.
Highs will be in the 30s or low 40s until next weekend.
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.
A more southern wind will try to take root next weekend and that should keep a chilly lake breeze at bay.
A little sun should help push highs into the upper 40s or lower 50s.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.