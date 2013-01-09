First Alert Forecast: Cool night and bright Sunday

A brisk chill will settle through the evening and overnight as lows drop to near 40! Skies will be clear and star filled tonight.

Sunday will have nearly crystal clear skies with just a hair warmer feel. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs just to 70.

Next Week: A warm trend settles in early with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: