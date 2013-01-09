First Alert Forecast: Cool, Cloudy with a chance of Rain

This morning will be cool and cloudy with temperatures beginning in the 40s and low 50s. Overcast skies remain through the day along with a cool lake breeze. A few storms are possible just after lunch and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s near Toledo, and up to the low 70s south near Findlay. Better storm and rain chances hold off until the overnight.

Tonight will remain warm with lows falling in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and storms remain possible through to Sunday morning.

Sunday brings widespread showers and storms as highs climb to the mid 70s. A few could become severe, bringing small hail and powerful wind gusts.

The timing is becoming more clear. Be sure to check the FIRST ALERT Hour-by-Hour to help plan your weekend.

