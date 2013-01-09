First Alert Forecast: Cool temps expected for night hours

A quiet weather pattern will continue tonight and Tuesday. There will be more sunshine Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 60s near the lake to the mid 70s across the south.

Humidity levels will increase Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorm by late day. Showers and storms will be likely Thursday. Friday will be quite cool, then more April showers will be possible over the weekend.

Tonight: mostly clear, cool. Lows near 40.

Tuesday: mostly sunny, cooler near the lake. Highs upper 60s.

Wednesday: becoming humid, chance of storms. Highs low 70s.

Thursday: chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: partly sunny, quite cool. Highs mid 50s.

Saturday: partly sunny, cool. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: chance of showers. Highs near 60.

