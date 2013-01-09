First Alert Forecast: Cold snap continues as sub-zero temperatures are expected overnight

First Alert Tonight: As skies stay clear overnight, lows will easily tumble below zero before sunrise on NYE.

First Alert NYE: The last day of 2017 will be quite cold and quite sunny. Expect partly sunny skies with highs just barely in the double digits. As you head out the evening of New Year's Eve, bundle up, temperatures will drop below ZERO even before the strike of midnight. Lows will fall to near -5 before the first sunrise of 2018!

First Alert New Year's Day: 2018 will start very windy and cold. Monday will bring partly sunny skies, highs in the low teens and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Bundle up for below zero wind chills and watch for blowing snow!

Next Week: The Arctic Grip will hold on through out the first week of the new year. Kids will need several layers as they head back to school, bus stop temperatures could be below ZERO at times!

