First Alert Forecast: Cold Saturday, snow Sunday, much warmer by late week

FIRST ALERT - Snow ushers in warm week with rain.
FIRST ALERT SUNDAY - Mostly cloudy today, with a warmer high around 27, but windy S 10-15, gusting up to 25 mph.
Chance of 1-2" of snow after 9 p.m. overnight, the low hangs in the mid 20's.
FIRST ALERT MONDAY - Early wintry mix and the warm-up begins, with the high in the mid 30's with gusty winds up to 25 mph.
Next Week: Big warm up arrives with highs near 50 by late week with the chance of rain on the rise!
