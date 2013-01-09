First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy evening, Alert Days issued for Thurs., Fri.

Scattered showers are likely this evening and again Tuesday. It will be breezy tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Tuesday will feature west winds gusting to 35 mph and highs close to 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Partly sunny and mild.

ALERT DAYS are up for Thursday and Friday, but not for thunderstorms. The alert days are to prepare you for rainy, windy and cold weather.

Tonight: cool and breezy, chance of showers. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: quite windy, chance of showers. Highs low 50s.

Wednesday: partly sunny, mild. Highs low 60s.

ALERT Thursday: rain, windy and cold. Highs near 50.

ALERT Friday: rain, windy and cold. Highs near 50.

Saturday: mostly cloudy, breezy, chance of showers. Highs mid 50s.

Sunday: partly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

