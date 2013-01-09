First Alert Forecast: A partly sunny Memorial Day! - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: A partly sunny Memorial Day!

A few widely scattered showers can be expected this afternoon into the night. Rumbles of thunder will be possible. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy with a chance of widely scattered showers both days.

The next storm system will arrive on Friday with a chance of stronger thunderstorms.

Next weekend will likely bring highs in the 70s.

