First Alert Forecast: A partly sunny Memorial Day!

A few widely scattered showers can be expected this afternoon into the night. Rumbles of thunder will be possible.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy with a chance of widely scattered showers both days.
The next storm system will arrive on Friday with a chance of stronger thunderstorms.
Next weekend will likely bring highs in the 70s.
