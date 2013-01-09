First Alert Forecast: Classic, humid and warm weather for your day!

A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms briefly this morning. Warmer and more humid with highs today expected to reach into the upper 80s and possibly to 90 degrees.

A chance of a few afternoon scattered thunderstorms will be possible.

Showers and storms will be likely on Friday with highs in the lower 80s. A dry start to the weekend with temperatures falling back into the low 70s.

A few showers late in the weekend and into early next week.

Very cool Sunday and Monday for late June, highs near 70 degrees.

