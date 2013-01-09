First Alert Forecast: Colder than normal week ahead - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Colder than normal week ahead

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will continue overnight into Monday morning.

This will mark the beginning of a cooler week ahead with highs mostly in the 50's. Monday and Tuesday will be very breezy days with wind gusts especially Tuesday over 40 mph possible. 

A weather system with chilly rain will arrive Thursday night through Saturday. Highs next weekend will struggle to eclipse 60 degrees.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app#WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter:

Related links:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly