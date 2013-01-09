First Alert Forecast: Colder than normal week ahead

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will continue overnight into Monday morning.
This will mark the beginning of a cooler week ahead with highs mostly in the 50's. Monday and Tuesday will be very breezy days with wind gusts especially Tuesday over 40 mph possible.
A weather system with chilly rain will arrive Thursday night through Saturday. Highs next weekend will struggle to eclipse 60 degrees.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.