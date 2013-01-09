First Alert Forecast: Colder than normal week ahead

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms will continue overnight into Monday morning.

This will mark the beginning of a cooler week ahead with highs mostly in the 50's. Monday and Tuesday will be very breezy days with wind gusts especially Tuesday over 40 mph possible.



A weather system with chilly rain will arrive Thursday night through Saturday. Highs next weekend will struggle to eclipse 60 degrees.

