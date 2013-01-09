First Alert Forecast: Bright Friday gives way to stormy weekend

This morning you'll need the sunglasses on the drive in. Temperatures will start off on the mild side in the low to mid 50s.
Through the day, skies will remain mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight will stay dry for your Friday night plans. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday will be a warm one! Highs will make it into the low 80s with a few late day storms possible. Sunday has more widespread rain and storm chances.
