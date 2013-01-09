First Alert Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures are back - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures are back

(WTOL) -

Another bitter cold night will settle in as lows fall into the single digits.

Tomorrow will be bright and brisk as highs reach to near 20 by afternoon. 

FIRST ALERT: Monday will bring a couple inches of snow across the area, as flurries fall throughout the day. Highs will be more mild in the mid 20s. 

This week: A slow warm up builds in with near 40 degrees rolling in by the weekend ahead! 

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app#WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter:

Related links:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly