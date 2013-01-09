First Alert Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures are back

Another bitter cold night will settle in as lows fall into the single digits.

Tomorrow will be bright and brisk as highs reach to near 20 by afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Monday will bring a couple inches of snow across the area, as flurries fall throughout the day. Highs will be more mild in the mid 20s.

This week: A slow warm up builds in with near 40 degrees rolling in by the weekend ahead!

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: