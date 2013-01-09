First Alert Forecast: Becoming less humid, pleasant weekend ahead

Mostly clear skies this morning, cooler and more comfortable with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Today brings bright sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.
A chance of isolated rain showers on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.
The weekend will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and back into the low 70s on Sunday.
