First Alert Forecast: Average winter day, quick snow before MAJOR warm up

The big warm up is on the way, but we have one more cold day to get through first! Your Saturday will have an average February feel. Skies start off partly sunny with temperatures near 20. The afternoon will warm to the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, a light dusting of snow is likely with lows in the mid 20s.
Sunday begins the slow warm up, ahead of a First Alert Day on Tuesday. Tomorrow will see highs in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies. Perfect day to head outdoors!
FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday will see record breaking highs in the upper 60s with heavy downpours of rain, potentially leading to flooding and river ice jams.
