First Alert Forecast: An extra hour of daylight today, be sure to grab your sunglasses

Sunshine and blue skies today with the high in the mid 30's, so grab the sunglasses and a jacket. Winds will be calm for that walk in the park.
We pushed the clock forward, so we get an extra hour of daylight, with sunset just after 7:30 tonight and the overnight low around 20.
Light flurries are possible Monday through Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. Temps will be close to 50 by Thursday.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.