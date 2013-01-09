First Alert Forecast: An extra hour of daylight today, be sure to grab your sunglasses

Sunshine and blue skies today with the high in the mid 30's, so grab the sunglasses and a jacket. Winds will be calm for that walk in the park.

We pushed the clock forward, so we get an extra hour of daylight, with sunset just after 7:30 tonight and the overnight low around 20.

Light flurries are possible Monday through Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. Temps will be close to 50 by Thursday.

