First Alert Forecast: 1 - 3" of snow expected on Sunday

Light snow will begin to fall after midnight as lows drop into the upper 20s. Temperatures will rise to near freezing before the heaviest snow arrives near sunrise. 

Sunday is a First Alert Day. Heavier snow will be falling near sunrise with temperatures near freezing. Off and on light snow flurries will continue into the afternoon with a few raindrops as highs will climb to the mid 30s. 1 - 3" of accumulation is expected. 

Monday brings a colder feel with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the teens. 

The Week Ahead: Wednesday and Friday are First Alert Days as they bring more snowfall accumulations.

