First Alert Forecast: 1-3" of snow expected on Monday

Up to 1" of snow is expected by mid-morning.
A brief break will develop around lunchtime with snow picking back up during the afternoon into the evening.
Total snowfall of 1-3" is expected.
Blowing snow is likely overnight into Tuesday morning, especially in rural areas.
This may slow down the morning commute and cause delays.
Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend.
Highs will soar to near 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
