First Alert Forecast: 1-3" of snow expected on Monday

Up to 1" of snow is expected by mid-morning.

A brief break will develop around lunchtime with snow picking back up during the afternoon into the evening.

Total snowfall of 1-3" is expected.

Blowing snow is likely overnight into Tuesday morning, especially in rural areas.

This may slow down the morning commute and cause delays.

Quiet but cold continues mid-week before a big warm-up by the weekend.

Highs will soar to near 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. 

