First Alert Forecast: 1-3" of rain, flooding expected this weekend

Heavy soaking spring rains will arrive this week with 1-3" of rainfall likely between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall will likely lead to river, stream and ditch flooding. With ice still on many local rivers, ice jams will be possible. This could make flooding worse.

Despite the heavy rainfall high temperatures will be very warm for February with a record high in the mid 60's possible Tuesday.



Once the initial wave of soak rains leaves Wednesday additional rounds of rain are possible each day through the upcoming weekend.

