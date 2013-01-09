First Alert Forecast: 1-3" of rain, flooding expected this weekend

Heavy soaking spring rains will arrive this week with 1-3" of rainfall likely between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The heavy rainfall will likely lead to river, stream and ditch flooding. With ice still on many local rivers, ice jams will be possible. This could make flooding worse.
Despite the heavy rainfall high temperatures will be very warm for February with a record high in the mid 60's possible Tuesday.
Once the initial wave of soak rains leaves Wednesday additional rounds of rain are possible each day through the upcoming weekend.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.