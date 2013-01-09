First Alert Day: Widespread rain expected in morning, late storms also possible

A First Alert Day has been issued for today with widespread thunderstorms expected.

Heavy downpours along with thunder and lightning will be possible. A chance of a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon and evening.

Areas that see heavier downpours may see over 1" of rainfall. It will be warmer and feeling more humid with highs expected to reach into the 80s.

More storm chances will focus on Wednesday with highs into the 80s. Dry weather will return for the beginning of the weekend with temperatures in the low and middle 80s.

