First Alert Day: Widespread rain expected in morning, late storms also possible

A First Alert Day has been issued for today with widespread thunderstorms expected.
Heavy downpours along with thunder and lightning will be possible. A chance of a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon and evening.
Areas that see heavier downpours may see over 1" of rainfall. It will be warmer and feeling more humid with highs expected to reach into the 80s.
More storm chances will focus on Wednesday with highs into the 80s. Dry weather will return for the beginning of the weekend with temperatures in the low and middle 80s.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.