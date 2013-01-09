First Alert Day: Rain breaking up around midnight

There is an end in sight. Rain will break up by around midnight with drizzle or mist lingering.

Areas near creeks, streams and rivers should continue to be monitored for rising waters into Saturday.

There is a chance of a few showers Saturday with only minor additional accumulation.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will provide a good chance to dry out.

It will be cold enough for widespread frost Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: