First Alert Day: Rain breaking up around midnight

There is an end in sight. Rain will break up by around midnight with drizzle or mist lingering.
Areas near creeks, streams and rivers should continue to be monitored for rising waters into Saturday.
There is a chance of a few showers Saturday with only minor additional accumulation.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will provide a good chance to dry out.
It will be cold enough for widespread frost Monday morning and Tuesday morning.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.