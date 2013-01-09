First Alert Day Monday: Widespread rain expected in morning, late storms also possible

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday with widespread thunderstorms expected.

The main round of widespread rain, thunder and lightning arrives during the morning. Rain will quickly end by early morning with a muggy day to follow.

Another possible round of evening thunderstorms will need to monitored. If this second round develops between 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. it will likely be strong or severe. Rain totals over 1" are likely during these storms Monday.



A busy storm pattern continues mid-week with an isolated shower possible Tuesday followed by more widespread thunderstorms Wednesday.

A less humid feeling setting arrives by late this week and into the early weekend.

Rain chances will be much lower late this week compared to early.

