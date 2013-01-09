First Alert Forecast: Light evening rain turns to bright Sunday sun

Light showers will come to a close by late evening.

No real accumulations are expected.

Through the overnight clouds will begin to decrease along with the temperatures.

Lows fall in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will have bright sunshine from start to finish.

A cool wind won't send the temperatures soaring, as highs only reach the mid to upper 50s.

Frost will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.

Dry weather will remain through mid week, with more frost possible Tuesday morning!

