First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Winds off the lake continue Tuesday, strong and gusty

East-northeast winds will gust to 30 mph through the evening. It will remain breezy, clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.

Winds will shift to northeast Tuesday and gust to 35 mph. Highs in the low 40s will again feel colder thanks to the wind chill.

Next weekend we are closely watching another fast moving system moving along the Ohio River. It is possible rain and snow will be widespread across the area for parts of Saturday.

These fast moving systems will keep cooler March air locked in here across our area through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

