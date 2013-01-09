First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Wind slackening Monday ahead of Tuesday rain

Had enough of this chilly lake breeze?

It slackens Monday with partly sunny skies before rain chances return overnight into Tuesday morning.

Heavy downpours will be possible, especially early Tuesday morning.

Afternoon breaks in the rain Tuesday will allow highs to reach the lower 50s.

More scattered showers return late Tuesday into Wednesday, especially early in the day.

Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week.

If we can break into some sunshine highs in the lower 60 s will be possible.

Easter weekend will be one we watch closely all week.

Right now a fast moving system on Saturday could bring rain chances.

Depending on the exact track it may pull down some cooler and drier air Sunday.

Right now, Easter Sunday does appear more than likely dry.

