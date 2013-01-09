First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Wet and chilly weekend ahead

First Alert Days are in place for Saturday and Sunday with a strong chilly wind off Lake Erie, combined with heavy downpours making for a miserable weekend outside at times.

Highs will be in the 40s both days with up to 2" of rainfall possible. Monday will be the coldest day with highest struggling to get out of the 30s.



Next week we are tracking a quick moving system that may briefly bring some mild air back on Wednesday before cooling back down.

