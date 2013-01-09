First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Weather will remain dry through weekend

Dry weather can be expected through the weekend.
Winds off the lake and bay will keep daily highs running below normal.
A warm up can be expected Monday only when winds shift to southerly.
Tuesday brings the best chance of widespread rainfall in some time.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.