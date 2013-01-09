First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Weather will remain dry through wee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Weather will remain dry through weekend

Dry weather can be expected through the weekend.

Winds off the lake and bay will keep daily highs running below normal.  

A warm up can be expected Monday only when winds shift to southerly.

Tuesday brings the best chance of widespread rainfall in some time.

