First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Warmer weekend days will start out cool

The weekend will be warmer, just keep in mind the mornings will still be very chilly.
Some clouds can be expected first thing Saturday morning. Brighter weather will develop as the day wears into the afternoon. A lake breeze will make it cooler in lake shore communities.
Sunday will be the warmest day for awhile. Look for afternoon highs close to 50 degrees.
East winds off the lake can be expected Monday through Wednesday. This will make for a cold stretch of weather with some rain and snow possible.
