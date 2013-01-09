First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Warm and rainy Saturday, cold and dry Sunday

Southwest winds will pick up early Saturday. Highs will warm to near 50 degrees by early afternoon. Rain showers are likely with winds gusting to 35 mph.

Easter Sunday will be dry and downright cold. Daybreak temperatures will be near freezing, afternoon highs near 40.

The next chance of rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday.

