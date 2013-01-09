First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Sunny start, rainy end for Sunday

Clear and cool for your Sunday. Breezy toward the lake shore. Todays high will try hard to get to 40 degrees. Winds will push from the east 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 in the afternoon.
Plenty of stars tonight. Winds settle down out of the north east with the overnight low dropping to 28.
Next chance of showers arrives overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temps will push into the high 50's mid week.
Another round of rain is possible for Easter Weekend.
