First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Sunny St. Patrick's Day, warmer on Sunday

Top of the morning to you on this St. Patrick's Day!

Partly sunny with calm winds this afternoon for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Today's high pushes into the mid 40's. Calm overnight with clear skies with the low dropping into the mid 20's.

More sun to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, and a wee bit warmer, with the high just over 50. Temps drop into the mid to high 30's for the week ahead with a chance of rain and snow.

