First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Sun will boost temperatures into the 50s on Sunday

forecast

First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Sun will boost temperatures into the 50s on Sunday

Skies will continue to clear out through the evening hours as temperatures tumble to near 20. 

Sunshine will be bright and beautiful and the temperatures will be soaring on Sunday! Into the afternoon, highs will likely reach the low 50s.

Our weather will take a sharp transition back to cooler temperatures into early next week. A strong lake breeze Monday and Tuesday will keep highs in the 30s. 

