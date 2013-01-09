First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Sun will boost temperatures into the 50s on Sunday

Skies will continue to clear out through the evening hours as temperatures tumble to near 20.
Sunshine will be bright and beautiful and the temperatures will be soaring on Sunday! Into the afternoon, highs will likely reach the low 50s.
Our weather will take a sharp transition back to cooler temperatures into early next week. A strong lake breeze Monday and Tuesday will keep highs in the 30s.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.