First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Spring taking its sweet old time getting here

Those waiting for a long-term spring warm-up will continue to need patience.

Highs this week will likely not reach 50 degrees with a cool lake breeze, despite sunshine early this week.

A quick moving system near the Ohio River will spin up light snow chances Wednesday morning.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

Next weekend we are closely watching another fast moving system moving along the Ohio River.

This will try to spin lots of clouds and rain showers our way Saturday. These fast moving systems will keep cooler March air locked in here across our area.

