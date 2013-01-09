First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Snow showers on this cold, breezy spring day

Snow expected this morning far south of Toledo. Accumulations around 1" will be possible with areas of slipper travel from RT 224 and south.

A colder and brisk wind will be expected today out of the north gusting to 30 mph. It will be a winter feeling day in early spring.

Dry weather returns on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s.

A brief rain and snow mix on Saturday, then highs soar Sunday back into the lower 50s.

