First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Quick evening rain and a cold Easter Sunday

Showers will continue through the evening with strong winds, gusting to near 30 mph.

A few heavy downpours are likely after sunset.

Skies will clear out overnight and winds will turn colder allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 20s.

Easter Sunday will be downright cold.

Morning services will begin below freezing with wind chills in the upper teens.

Skies will cloud over, as mid-day egg hunts stay in the mid 30s. By afternoon, highs will struggle to reach 40.



Monday brings a chance of sunshine and just slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs will climb to the upper 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next Week: Rain chances return on Tuesday, with no real warm up for Toledo in sight.

