First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Monday quiet and cool; Tuesday windy, rainy and warm

Overnight light snow showers will be possible from Findlay south, across southern Ohio.

Little to no accumulation is expected here.

Monday will be a quiet and cool early April day with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be a wild weather day compared to the rest of the forecast with highs well into the 60s!

Morning thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely.

It will turn very windy into the afternoon with gusts over 40mph likely.

Late afternoon/early evening isolated thunderstorms will remain possible but chances for rain quickly end after sunset.

The rest of the week will be much cooler with highs in the 40's through the upcoming weekend.

