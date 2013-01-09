First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Hello sunshine, today's the warmest day of the week

Plenty of sunshine for your Sunday, with the high climbing into the low 50's. Light west winds will make it feel like spring!

Quiet overnight with clear skies and the low, down to a crisp 28 degrees.

Clouds thicken on Monday as temps tumble back into the high 30's. Look for gusty winds in the afternoon out of the northeast, up to 25 mph. Temps stay in the high 30's for the week ahead. Next chance of wintry mix drops in by next weekend.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

