First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Cool start to week before BIG warmup

The start of this week will look a lot like the rest of April so far: cool and cloudy.

Highs Monday will stay in the 40s.

Temperatures will slowly warm Tuesday and Wednesday before a much bigger surge of warm spring air arrives.

Opening Day Thursday for the Mud Hens will be incredible with highs near 70 degrees.

Friday will likely be even warmer, well into the 70's.

Next Weekend: Showers return to the forecast overnight Friday into Saturday. On/Off Showers will be likely all day Saturday before rain chances end Sunday afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler once again following the rain.

