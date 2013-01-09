First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Cold and dry Easter, rainy week ahead

Partly cloudy Easter with temps for morning services just below freezing. The wind chill will make it feel like the low 20s.

Clouds will build with light winds for those afternoon egg hunts. The high tops out around 40. Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight with the low in the mid 20s.

Monday, look for sunshine and a few degrees warmer, near 50.



Next Week: Chance of rain returns on Tuesday with temps in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy next weekend with high still lingering in the mid 40's.

