First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Chilly, sunny Sunday before temperatures climb this week

Sunny and chilly today, and over 10 degrees colder than average. Today's high will nudge just past 40 degrees with light winds. Clouds fill in tonight, with the low in the high 20's.

We start out the week with a chance of rain and light flurries on Monday into Tuesday, with the brisk high in the low 40's.

Friday is a First Alert Day with rain, strong winds and strong storms possible into the afternoon.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: