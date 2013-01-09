First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Chilly and wet Monday before a spring warmup

Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s. A chance of a few scattered April snow showers will be possible, could possibly mix with a few raindrops as temperatures slowly rise above freezing through midday. Damp, dreary and cold this afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Brighter skies Wednesday and warmer with highs into the 50s.

Temperatures soar through the 60s on Thursday for Mud Hens Opening Day and could possibly reach the 70s.

Spring warmth on Friday with highs into the 70s.

The weekend will be stormy and unsettled on Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Cooler on Sunday with highs falling as far as the 40s.

First Alert Day: NONE

