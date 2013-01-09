First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Beautiful weekend, but rainy week ahead

Grab the sunglasses! Sunny and beautiful weekend. Todays high pushes into the low 40s.
Partly cloudy tonight and a bit breezy. The overnight low drops to the mid 20's with northeast winds 10-15 mph.
More sunshine for Sunday and a few degrees warmer, high 43.
Chance of rain increases closer to mid week.
