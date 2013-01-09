First Alert 10-Day Forecast: Another cool day on Sunday

Skies will slowly turn partly cloudy into the overnight, dropping lows to near 20.

Sunday the cool lake breeze will turn even stronger gusting near 30 mph from the east. Cities along the shore will stay in the mid 30s, with Toledo barely reaching 40 into the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day.

Warmer temperatures push into early next week. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Steady soaking rain arrives Tuesday with strong winds helping to push the high near 60.

