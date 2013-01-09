Central Toledo fire involves 4 houses

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Fire crews spent much of Wednesday morning at the scene of a blaze that involved four houses in the 600 block of Fernwood in central Toledo.

It was called in about 5:30 a.m. When crews arrived, at least one house was engulfed in flames. The fire ended up spreading to adjacent homes.

There were no injuries reported.

Of the four houses affected, two are vacant. A man escaped one house. It is unknown if the fourth house is occupied, but no one was home at the time of the blaze.



The first house that caught fire burned to the ground. At least the top half of the second house is destroyed. The remaining two sustained heat and water damage. Two houses have been deemed a total loss. One house has been torn down so far.

The man who lived in the house that caught fire said he was awakened by the heat of the flames, but he was able to escape safely.

"It was a lot to take in, but my main concern that my dad was OK, you know? Because that could be -the house could be replaced, but he can't. So, we thank God for that," said James Harris.

Power lines were down in the area, so Toledo Edison was also on scene.

The intersection of Fernwood and Forest was closed for much of the morning as well. Nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Academy asked people to park across the street at the library.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

