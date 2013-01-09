CEO: Tax, healthcare changes hurting northwest OH food banks

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Changes in the tax code and healthcare are hurting local food banks, says a local CEO.



West Ohio Food Bank CEO Gary Bright says donations are down 40 percent overall. Corporate donations are down 80 percent.

In 2011, they served a little under 7 million pounds of food. An estimated 622,000 meals were given out.

Bright says that was not nearly enough to meet the need. In Hancock County, the need is over 1.7 million pounds, which means only about 35 percent of the need was met.

The food bank is now holding a capital campaign. Get details here.



