2 sent to hospital after hitting pole in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Two people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash where the driver hit a pole early Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Alexis and Lewis in west Toledo.



Police say the driver of the Alero lost control and went off the road, crashing into the pole.

Rescue crews took two men to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are not known. At the scene, both were alert and talking.



